Greater Bangor CVB offering new online guidebook

The Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new tool to help those interested in exploring the city and beyond.

The CVB is now offering an online guidebook.

You can find all of the information that was previously available at their brick and mortar location.

It centralizes all of the information into one place and limits the need to have personal contact or handle something like a paper brochure.

"There's new regulations that are coming out around collateral material," said GBCVB Executive Director Kerrie Tripp. "Guide books, paper - things like that, and how we can deal with handing out information. Using an online tool like this is going to make our lives and the lives of the consumer so much better."

If you're interested in learning more, the guidebook is available right now.

visitbangormaine.com

