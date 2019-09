Friday night, fundraising to help fight cancer will go to the dogs.

it's the 8th annual "Greater Bangor Bark For Life" charity walk.

Registration starts at 3:30 at the Hollywood Casino Raceway.

Dogs and their owners are invited to stroll around the racetrack starting at 4.

There will be carnival games, a talent show and a craft beer tent...activities for pets, too.

There's more information on the event page on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/GreaterBangorBarkForLife/