Greater Bangor Bark for Life raises money for cancer patients

The 8th annual "Bark for Life" charity walk is underway at Hollywood Casino Raceway in Bangor.

There will be plenty of dog and human activities to enjoy.

New this year will be Carnival Games, a craft beer tent, and cotton candy.

The event helps out the American Cancer Society and sheds light on the relationship between cancer patients and their pets and how important they are to their caregivers.

"A cure for cancer is a cure for everybody,” explained Sarah smith of Greater Bangor Bark for Life. “And, we know a lot of canines that have suffered through cancer, so all the money that we raise goes to helping Mainers actually get to their treatments and the Hope Recovery House in Boston where a lot of Mainers stay, but it also helps research. That's the biggest component is getting a cure for humans and canines."

Over $3,800 has been raised this year alone.

To make a donation visit: https://www.cancer.org/

