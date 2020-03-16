Greater Bangor Area restaurant owners take action amid coronavirus concerns

Business is not as usual in local restaurants.

Many Greater Bangor Restaurant owners met Monday afternoon to discuss what's safe for not only their customers but also their staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Andy Geaghan is the owner of Geaghan's Brewing Company.

He was among many concerned restaurant owners at the meeting.

He said some restaurants are choosing to switch their hours or shut their doors for the time being. Others have changed their dining rooms to adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Geaghan says he's never seen anything like this. He explained, "It's something that's going to be a big strain on our staff, on our family, and on our future. You know, it's all-new, and it's all different, and I think critically important for us to take it seriously and make the best decisions we can for everybody."

Greater Bangor restaurant owners are keeping a close eye on this situation.

They're also working to support their staffs.

The City of Bangor posted to their Facebook that they'll soon have a list of local restaurants and services offering delivery, take out options, and curbside pick-up.