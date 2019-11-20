Great American Smokeout encourages people to kick the habit

Today's the Great American Smokeout, a campaign that encourages smokers or those who use vaping products to kick the habit.

It's held every year on the third Thursday of November.

According to the American Cancer Society, tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the U.S..

The Maine Tobacco Helpline has resources for anyone ready to make a change...Just call 1-800-207-1230.

Learn more here:

https://www.cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco/great-american-smokeout.html

https://thequitlink.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQiA5dPuBRCrARIsAJL7oeiRC7yRy2m-N8bGDdFt_XuiuvpTxeRqW5RJoTXw78M5mRl6q-c_OZoaAj55EALw_wcB