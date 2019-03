The great black hawk that came to Maine for two months, suffered frostbite and died in January, will be mounted and displayed at the Maine State Museum.

The Portland Press Herald reports Inland Fisheries and Wildlife decided that, though the bird was not native to Maine, it tells the story of migrant birds that veer off course and wind up here

Great black hawks are native to Central and South America.

It was only the second time the species was seen in the U.S.