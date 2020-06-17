Great American Outdoors Act passes US Senate

The U.S. Senate has passed the Great American Outdoors Act 73 to 25.

Senator Angus King says it may be the most important conservation bill in the last 50 years.

It establishes around 900-million dollars annually for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and protects the funds from appropriation.

The money comes from royalties on energy production like oil, gas, and coal on federal land.

The bill also includes the Restore our Parks Act, introduced by King in 2018, which will address nearly 12-billion dollars in maintenance backlogs in national parks.

That includes about 60-million dollars of deferred maintenance at Acadia National Park.

King says this legislation will have an impact for generations.

"This money is going to support the parks and also public lands that are going to benefit people we don't even know. And they're not going to know Angus King or Rob Portman or Lamar Alexander. They're just going to know what a beautiful place this is. Thank goodness somebody had the foresight to set it aside so all Americans can enjoy it."

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

King says he believes it will pass there and has heard the President is willing to sign it.

You can find a link to the legislation in the sidebar.