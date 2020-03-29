Gray man charged with arson following elementary school fire

A Gray man has been charged with setting fire to an elementary school.

Police arrested 22-year-old Robert MacKenzie and charged him with arson.

The fire damaged the entryway into the kitchen of the Russell School on Gray Park Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say leaves were set on fire and there was damage to a table and some other items in an entryway, but little damage to the building.

Police say MacKenzie is a transient, but most recently from Gray.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.