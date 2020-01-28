Report released to lawmakers on lobster industry's "gray zone"

State lawmakers took a big step forward Tuesday in addressing the lobster industry's "gray zone."

The gray zone is in the ocean near the Maine-Canada border where people from both sides of the border can haul traps.

For years, Canadians could fish there at any time, but Mainers were not allowed to at night.

After a successful pilot program last year where Mainers could also catch at night in the gray zone, lawmakers are looking to put that on the books as law.

"We're not making something special for some fishing group, we're making something work for a unique situation," said Sen. Dave Miramant, D-Camden, the Chair of the Marine Resources Committee. "That's what we did today and I think any time we can do that it's really a win-win situation for the industry, for the state."

We're told the language of the bill is already mostly written and could come out of committee soon.