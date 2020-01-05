Grant program needs support to help local seniors cover unexpected costs

A local grant program is helping seniors on a budget cover the costs of unexpected expenses - from eyeglasses to household emergencies. But the Healthy Acadia program needs some help to keep going.

The neighbor4neighbor Fund provides mini-grants of up to $500 to seniors in Washington and Hancock counties who are facing any one of many life crises which arise unexpectedly without money to pay for them.

The grants cover such things as new eyeglasses, dentures, medical equipment, emergency household repairs, or other one-time challenges which can arise and undermine a senior’s ability to live independently and have a high quality of life.

The philosophy of the neighbor4neighbor Fund is that small grants can make a big difference in a senior’s life. The goal is to help people to be healthy, stay in their homes and be able to function independently.

Many seniors across Hancock and Washington counties are struggling just to meet their most basic needs, so unexpected expenses are not part of their budget. This year, the neighbor4neighbor Fund has received more applications than it is able to support with current funds.

To contribute to the neighbor4neighbor Fund, call 667-7171 and ask for Shoshona Smith. You can also log on to healthyacadia.org/donate or send a check to Healthy Acadia in Ellsworth. Be sure to include neighbor4neighbor Fund in the check memo.

To find out how to apply for a grant, call the Healthy Acadia number or go to healthyacadia.org and search for neighbor4neighbor Fund.