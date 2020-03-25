Grant money will help feed older adults in Maine

More than $1.2 million is on its way to Maine to help feed the elderly. The money comes in the form of a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Administration for Community Living, which is a part of HHS, is providing $250 million in grants nation-wide. This follows the passage of The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law by President Trump on March 18th.

The grants will fund nutrition programs authorized by the Older Americans Act of 1965. More 2.4 million people benefit from these services across the country each year, both through home delivery and in places like community centers.

The need for these services, particularly home-delivered and packaged meals, has increased as community measures to slow transmission of COVID-19 have closed meal sites and have left many family caregivers unable to assist their older loved ones.