Grant money to upgrade historic downtown Maine buildings

Six historic Maine buildings are getting $640K for preservation,

It's thanks to the National Park Service's REvitalizeME program.

The grants will go to the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft, The Norway Opera House, 7 Island Avenue in Skowhegan and the Chocolate Church in Bath.

They all need architectural work..

The Peavey Memorial Library in Eastport and Johnson Hall in Gardiner will get money for exterior repairs.

Officials with the program say these projects all support economic development in rural downtowns during this critical time.