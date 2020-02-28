Grant money available in Bangor to spruce up storefronts

Money is now available for some businesses in Bangor to dress up their store fronts.

Thanks to federal funding, businesses in the downtown area and beyond could be eligible to apply for up to $15,000 dollars.

The money must be matched by an equal amount of private funds.

Projects can include painting, fixing up windows and doors, signage, awnings and more.

Tyler Collins, Community & Economic Development Officer for the City of Bangor, says they've awarded five or six grants per year historically.

"This money has gone a long way in the past of helping to spur that private investment and really increasing the overall attractiveness of the streetscape, keeping those buildings maintained."

The application and guidelines can be found at bangormaine.gov/facade