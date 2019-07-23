Grant Program winners announced in Fairfield

A handful of Fairfield businesses are getting an upgrade to their aesthetics.

The town has announced the winners of its Facade and Marketing Grant Program.

The goal is to enhance the character of the downtown district, and also provide marketing help.

This year's recipients are Belanger's Drive-In, Fairfield IBEW, and Meridians; both the restaurant and the wine, beer and grocery store.

"Any time that you can directly invest into your community members, and assist them in investing in themselves, we believe will do everything that it can to help enhance that business, and the community itself, and to allow for a region that people want to seek as a destination," said Town Manager Michelle Flewelling.

The town says there are still a few grant funds available.