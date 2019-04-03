Grandfather of Kendall Chick takes the stand in day three of Shawna Gatto murder trial

The trial of a Wiscasset woman accused in the beating death of a 4-year-old girl continued Wednesday.

Shawna Gatto is charged with murder in connection with the December 2017 death of Kendall Chick.

The Portland Press Herald reports, the jury listened to a phone call between Gatto and her fiance Stephen Hood about a week after his 4-year-old granddaughter died.

The call indicated Hood felt Gatto might have been responsible for his grandaughter's death.

In his testimony, the paper says he disclosed that both he and Gatto had been in recover for opiate abuse.

The trial continues Thursday.