Grand jury indicts man who allegedly caused 7 hour standoff

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) A man accused of creating a standoff in Bucksport has been formally charged with crimes including attempting to cause a catastrophe.
Police responded to the Route 1 home of 57-year-old William Benjamin on Halloween.
They say when officers arrived Benjamin threatened to set off a grenade.
Neighbors and businesses were evacuated and a busy section of road was shut down for nearly seven hours.
Other charges against Benjamin include criminal threatening, terrorizing, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
(For more information about this crime as it is defined by Maine Law Title 17-A: http://www.mainelegislature.org/legis/statutes/17-a/title17-Asec803-A.html)