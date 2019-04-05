Grand jury indicts man who allegedly caused 7 hour standoff

A man accused of creating a standoff in Bucksport has been formally charged with crimes including attempting to cause a catastrophe.

Police responded to the Route 1 home of 57-year-old William Benjamin on Halloween.

They say when officers arrived Benjamin threatened to set off a grenade.

Neighbors and businesses were evacuated and a busy section of road was shut down for nearly seven hours.

Other charges against Benjamin include criminal threatening, terrorizing, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

(For more information about this crime as it is defined by Maine Law Title 17-A: http://www.mainelegislature.org/legis/statutes/17-a/title17-Asec803-A.html)