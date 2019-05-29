Grand jury indicts man for alleged abuse of infant boy

A grand jury has issued formal charges against a man charged with critically injuring an infant boy.

24-year-old Cyree Hansley is charged with aggravated assault of a child under 6.

Police say Hansley is not the baby's father and had recently moved in with the child and his mother.

Hansley's accused of hurting the boy while the infant's mother was at work and at school.

Court documents say hospital staff told the mother her son suffered a stroke and has a life-threatening skull fracture.

Police say Hansley initially told them the boy fell when his bathtub chair tipped backwards, but later told detectives a different version of the story.

