Grand jury indicts Bucksport woman for arson

A woman from Bucksport accused of causing a fire that damaged her home has been formally charged.

Authorities say 56-year-old Aza Vasylyyle started a fire that destroyed an outbuilding on the property of her Town Farm Road home.

They also found a fire had been started in the living room of the house.

According to court documents, investigators found toilet paper had been rolled from room to room on the first floor.

They say they also found a bottle of paint thinner nearby.

A neighbor reported seeing Vasylyyle walking away as the house burned.

She was considered missing for about a week before she was located and arrested for arson.