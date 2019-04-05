Grand jury formally charges pair accused of stealing and killing Winter Harbor dog

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) Two men accused of stealing and killing their boat captain's dog have been formally charged by a grand jury in Hancock County.
38-year-old Nathan Burke of Hancock and 22-year-old Justin Chipman of Steuben are charged with theft, burglary, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of property.
Police say Phillip Torrey's 6-year-old pug Franky was stolen by the pair and killed in September.
They were sternmen on Torrey's boat.
The dog's remains were found on a private beach, wrapped in garbage bags.