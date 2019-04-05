Grand jury formally charges pair accused of stealing and killing Winter Harbor dog

Two men accused of stealing and killing their boat captain's dog have been formally charged by a grand jury in Hancock County.

38-year-old Nathan Burke of Hancock and 22-year-old Justin Chipman of Steuben are charged with theft, burglary, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of property.

Police say Phillip Torrey's 6-year-old pug Franky was stolen by the pair and killed in September.

They were sternmen on Torrey's boat.

The dog's remains were found on a private beach, wrapped in garbage bags.