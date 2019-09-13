Grand Mosaic made up of photos to celebrate Champion the Cure milestone

Eastern Maine Medical Center's Champion the Cure Challenge turned 10 this year.

The event has raised roughly $5 million through the years.

Champion the Cure is celebrating the milestone with a grand mosaic to be placed within the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer.

It's made up of volunteers, survivors and participants to portray the many faces that help make an impact.

You can also receive a commemorative coin created by Sutherland-Weston to celebrate the anniversary.

Jennifer Lloyd, Philanthropy Officer says, "When you get one of these coins it's meant as a pay it forward. So, when you have someone in your life that you know that is facing cancer you can pass it on to them, remind them that there is a vast community supporting them as they fight this disease."

Shelley Swett, a co-survivor says, "We take the challenge for our family and our friends and we know those stories. But we can't forget also being in line at the grocery store and that person standing behind us. What's their story? More likely than not, they've been impacted by cancer as well. So, we're giving back to not only the people we know, but the people that we don't know."

You can pick up your coin and have your photo taken for the mosaic at their paddle event that takes place Saturday on the Brewer waterfront or you can follow their Facebook page for other photo opportunities.