Graduation delivery: seniors receive gift package ahead of commencement

Staff from Central High School in Corinth brought gift packages to seniors today.

Teachers loaded up a school bus with cap and gowns, yearbooks, and more.

They stopped at the homes of all 51 seniors to help celebrate the students.

Senior Zachary Williams says it meant a lot to see them.

It's actually great. I miss them all. Better that we have something rather than nothing. Class of 2020!"

Central High School principal Brett Hoogterp added, "I hope it brings some closure to them it's been tough for them to lose all these things."

Central High School has scheduled a drive-through graduation ceremony on June 13th.

