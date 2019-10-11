Gracie Theatre presents Women of the World

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gracie Theatre offers rich cultural entertain in the form of two great performances.
Sunday October 13, 'Women of the World' hits the stage while 'Hit Men' will have a double showing on October 18 and 19.
For tickets call 941-7888. The theatre's box office is open 8 :30 am-4 pm Monday-Friday.
By News Desk |
Posted: Fri 8:25 AM, Oct 11, 2019
