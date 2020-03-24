Governor's in Bangor and Old Town selling select grocery staples

With grocery stores occasionally running low on bread, milk and other items, there's an unlikely spot now offering the essentials. The Governor's Restaurant locations in Bangor and Old Town are selling a number of grocery staples. Butter, macaroni, uncooked chicken tenderloins, frozen chicken nuggets and yeast rolls are also available for purchase.

These offerings are in addition to menu items that are available to

go.

After having to lay off some of its workforce, Governor's was looking for ways to make more money for the employees still on staff. At the same time, they're excited to help fill a need in the community.

"After what was described to me Saturday as a scene like Black Friday at the grocery stores, it kind of hit me," said Governor's Restaurant director of operations Jason Clay. "What if we could sell some of our staple goods that we have to folks who can't get them at the grocery store, or are having a hard time chasing stuff down, or don't even want to go to the grocery stores right now?"

Governor's understands that circumstances are changing quickly these days. Clay says they'll post the most up-to-date information, including product availability and hours of operation, on their Facebook pages.