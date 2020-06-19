Governor's Restaurant to offer "stimulus specials"

Governor's Restaurant is turning its annual Lobster Roll Day into days this year.

Because of coronavirus safety restrictions, the owners decided to spread out the event that normally packs their six locations.

The restaurant's birthday is in June.

Governor's is turning 61-years-old this year.

They're offering three weeks of deals, starting next Monday, called "stimulus specials."

The ten-dollar lobster roll and fries will be served on Tuesdays through July 7th.

"Last year we sold over 26,000 lobster rolls throughout our six locations. So obviously just a really hectic day, takes a lot of preparation on our end to kind of gear up for that day. It's something that we're usually really excited about and obviously disappointed that we can't do it in that particular way this year," Jason Clay, Director of Operations, Governor's Restaurant said.

To learn more about the specials, you can visit the website https://www.governorsrestaurant.com/

You can also check them out on Facebook.