Governor repeals predecessor's attempt to ban wind projects

Maine's governor has repealed her Republican predecessor's executive order that aimed to prohibit state agencies from permitting new wind energy projects in certain areas of Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills' office said Friday she signed an executive order Thursday repealing and replacing former Gov. Paul LePage's 2018 order.

LePage's administration told a judge last year it was essentially ignoring LePage's order.

Mills' order explicitly says state agencies can consider wind turbine applications.

LePage called wind a "boutique energy source" in 2012, but Mills says Maine should embrace renewable energy.

LePage also created a secretive commission to investigate the economic and environmental impact of wind turbines. The commission's report said Maine's wind energy goals should be re-examined but said it lacked the time and resources to fully research such issues.