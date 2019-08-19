Governor calls special session, legislature to reconvene on Monday

Governor Mills has called the members of the legislature back to work for one day.

Governor Mills issued the proclamation late Monday afternoon for a special session that will begin at 10 o'clock on Monday morning.

When lawmakers arrive back at the State House, they will focus their attention on bonds related to transportation, infrastructure and economic development, environmental protection, and land conservation.

The governor has been meeting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and is presenting to them a revised $163 million bond proposal.

According to the Governor's Office, the proposal will be submitted and voted on in the form of four governor's bills.

If passed by lawmakers on Monday, the bonds will appear on the ballot this November.