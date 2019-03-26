Governor Mills welcomes delegation from Montenegro

Governor Janet Mills Tuesday held her first meeting with a delegation from Montenegro, the Mediterranean nation that Maine has built a strong partnership with over the last decade and a half.

She says they talked about greater exchanges between the nations such as cultural and student exchanges.

We're told they also discussed exploring mutual research and development in the forestry area.

"It was a good exchange of information and ideas, and I'm looking forward to some trade missions in the future through the Maine International Trade Center," said Mills.

Maine helped Montenegro gain entry into NATO in 2017.