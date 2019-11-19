Governor Mills wants her own Duck of Justice

It's been quite a year for Governor Janet Mills.

Inaugurated as the state's first female Governor, addressing the General Assembly of the United Nations...and Tuesday...

Getting to spend some quality time with the Duck of Justice.

She stopped by the Bangor Police Department in the morning.

Wearing her DOJ sweatshirt, the Governor said they needed to go over some important...bills.

"The duck is Bangor," said Mills. "The duck is Bangor PD. Every other police department in the state of Maine envies the duck. I envy the duck. We don't have a duck in the governors office. I'm wondering if the duck has relatives that we could adopt. We need a mascot. Chickadee, state bird, oh for Pete's sake. The duck stands for something bigger than ourselves."

If there is going to be a DOJ relative headed to Augusta...how about Dirigo Duck...or the Gubernatorial Goose...maybe the Eagle of Equality.

Just a few ideas.