Governor Mills to unveil plan for tourism season at Monday CDC briefing, no new deaths reported

Governor Janet Mills will lead this afternoon's CDC briefing.

TV5 is told that she will unveil the administration's proposal to protect the health and safety of Maine people and visitors during this tourism season.

The commissioners of the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Department of Health and Human Services will part of the briefing, too.

They will all join Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, remotely.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC show 18 new cases being reported on this Monday.

That bring the total in the state to 2,588.

2,305 confirmed cases and 283 probable.

There are no new deaths reported.

1,891 people have recovered.