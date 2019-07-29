Governor Mills to kick off Maine's Bicentennial events

Governor Mills will travel around the state Tuesday to kick off Maine's Bicentennial Events.

Mills will raise the Bicentennial flag in several locations including Broadway Park in Bangor at 11 Tuesday morning and Mill Park in Augusta at 5 p.m.

She'll also be in Presque Isle and Portland to talk about all the programs and events planned for Maine's 200th birthday.

For a full list of what's happening, visit https://www.maine200.org/

From the press release:

"The schedule is as follows:

• 8 a.m.: Sargent Family Community Center, 22-30 Chapman Road, Presque Isle

• 11 a.m., Broadway Park, 250 Broadway, Bangor

• 2 p.m., Deering Oaks Park, Portland

• 5 p.m., Mill Park, Canal Street, Augusta "