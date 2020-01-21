Governor Mills to deliver first State of the State address

Eyes will be on Augusta on Tuesday evening.

Governor Janet Mills will deliver her first State of the State address.

Mills will address both the Maine House and Senate.

It's been a busy year for Governor Mills since she took office last January. She became the first sitting Governor of Maine to address the United Nations, speaking about the Maine Climate Council which she created to achieve a carbon neutral economy in Maine by 2045.

She is expected to lay out further visions for Maine's future on Tuesday evening.

The State of the State address begins at 7.

We will have the latest following the speech.

