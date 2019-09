Governor Mills will be in Dover-Foxcroft today to celebrate the opening of the Piscataquis County Ice Arena.

The $5 million dollar project was funded by the Maine Libra Foundation.

It includes an approximately 80 by 200 foot ice rink, locker rooms, a pro shop, 250 second-story spectator seats and a concession area.

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 10:45 this morning.