Governor Mills looks to create long-term economic development plan

Governor Mills plans to create a ten-year strategic economic development plan.

It will look at what Maine needs to do to grow its economy and make it sustainable going forward.

"I want to hear about what we can do -- not what we're not doing, not what we haven't done, but what we can do," said Mills. "Put aside the past and take every step forward that we can take."

The initiative will be headed up by the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) and include members of both the public and private sectors.

"I think we need to figure out where are we best apt to have success in high wage jobs, right?" said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the DECD. "Because when your unemployment is at 3%, then you really need to look at value for those jobs. And so how increase the value per job? How do we increase wages for workers for across the whole state? How do we create some income stability everywhere?"

The plan will be worked on over the next several months and is due to the governor in November.