Governor Mills signs three bills addressing climate change and renewable energy

Governor Mills signed three bills on Wednesday that address renewable energy and climate change.

"Today marks the beginning of a forward looking Maine that adapts to and mitigates the impacts of climate change."

Governor Mills stood with lawmakers and industry officials in front of the largest solar array in the state as she described three pieces of legislation aimed at combatting climate change. The first bill establishes the Maine Climate Council.

"The organization is charged with developing plans to reduce our state's greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and at least 80% by 2050."

"We do not have to choose between a strong economy and investing in clean energy. We know that embracing renewable energy is good for business."

The second bill is targeted at expanding renewable energy production.

"To increase Maine's renewable portfolio standard to achieve 80% renewable energy by 2030 up from 40% today."

The third bill creates incentives for energy-efficient heating and solar power.

"One for commercial and institutional customers and another for community shared projects. With prices that are set competitively and which decline over time."

The bills passed through the legislature with bipartisan support and hopes of creating jobs and reducing carbon emissions.

"I sign these three bills not only because they will result in more clean energy production, increased energy efficiency and lower carbon production but because they will be good for business and good for all Maine people."

For the full text of the bills enter the bill numbers on the Maine Legislature website.

The bill numbers are LD 1711, LD 1494, and LD 1679