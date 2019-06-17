Governor Mills signs state budget into law

Governor Mills signed the biennial budget into law Monday afternoon.

This comes after the House and Senate narrowly passed the $7.897 billion budget late Friday night.

It includes $75 million in property tax relief as well as increased funding for health care and education.

"I'm proud of the bipartisan agreement that was reached and enacted by the House and Senate late Friday evening," said Mills. "Like all compromises, nobody gets everything they wanted, but this budget takes some meaningful and important steps to invest in Maine's future."

Funding also goes to programs aimed at expanding broadband and renewable energy.