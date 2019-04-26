Governor Mills signs bill to replace Columbus with Indigenous Peoples' Day

Maine will no longer officially celebrate Columbus Day, but instead celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Governor Mills signed a bill into law Friday making the change.

She was joined by tribal leaders who have been pushing for this change.

Mills said it's an important step to unifying our state.

"With this bill, let us continue to heal the divisions of our past and bring the state of Maine's tribal community together with the state to build a future shaped by mutual respect and trust," said Mills.

We're told Maine becomes the seventh state to change the name of the holiday.