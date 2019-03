Governor Mills signed a bill to designate a bridge in Lincoln after a hometown hero.

The bridge that crosses the Penobscot River between Lincoln and Chester is now "The Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Bridge."

He was killed in a 1993 battle between United States forces and Somali militia.

The movie "Black Hawk Down" is based on the story of that battle.

His bravery was recognized in 1994 when president Bill Clinton posthumously awarded Gordon the Medal of Honor.