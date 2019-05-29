Governor Mills signs bill into law banning conversion therapy for minors

Governor Mills this morning signed a bill into law that bans conversion therapy for minors.

It would prevent most licensed medical professionals from performing all forms of conversion therapy and only applies to minors.

Maine becomes the 17th state and the last New England state to ban conversion therapy.

Advocates say this is needed to protect LGBTQ young people from the practice.

Today at the State House Rep. Ryan Fecteau, (D) Biddeford, said, "We send a clear message to LGBTQ youth, here and across the country, that your legislators and your governor are on your side as well, and you can count on us."

The new law goes into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns.