Governor Mills signs bill extending ice fishing season in northern Maine waters

Governor Mills signed a bill today allowing the extension of ice fishing season.

This coming weekend would normally end the ice fishing season throughout the state.

This bill gives the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife the go-ahead to extend the season in northern Maine waters.

Folks will now be able to ice fish in northern Maine through April 21st.

"Ice fishing contributes over 75-million dollars annually to the economy, so it is going to allow the economy to roll, people get out and enjoy the great outdoors, and hopefully be able to have a successful ice fishing year."

Current rules and regulations will still apply in the rest of the state.