There's now a law in Maine that prohibits police from bias-based profiling.

It will allow for expanded training and require Maine's Attorney General to collect data on arrests and prosecutions.

It will be against the law for police to stop or detain a person based on things like race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or age.

Police agencies opposed this legislation saying officers are already trained to avoid profiling.

The law goes into effect in September.