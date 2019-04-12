Governor Mills signs pay equality bill on 100th day in office

Governor Mills marked her 100th day in office by signing into law a bill promoting pay equality.

It bans employers from inquiring about a potential employee's past salary until they've been offered a job.

A study by the National Partnership for Women & Families shows women in Maine make $0.82 on the dollar that men make.

"This pay equity issue is still very much in the forefront of our minds, very much a priority for all of us to address," said Mills, in a press conference before signing the bill. "And there seems to be no real way to address it in a global manner so we're going to address it step by step. This is one of those significant steps."

Any employer who breaks this new law will be fined and open for a civil lawsuit.