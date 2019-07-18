Governor Mills signed a bill to make it easier to drive the slingshot car

Governor Mills has signed a bill that will make it easier to drive the futuristic slingshot car.

Friend and Friend in Orono is one store that sells them.

Before the bill was passed, you needed a motorcycle license to drive one.

Soon, anybody with a standard driver's license can.

"Instead of just being restricted to people with motorcycle licenses, it opens up 99% of the driving population to us. Where before, we only had 1% available which were motorcyclists. It in no way is anything like a motorcycle, it drives like an automobile. It has three wheels, that's why it's classified as a motorcycle, that's the federal definition. Less than four wheels is considered a motorcycle." Says Lou Fraser, Manager at Friend & Friend.

This law will not officially be in effect until September first.