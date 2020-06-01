Governor Mills shows concern over President Trump's plans to visit Maine

On her weekly call with the White House and the nation's Governors discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Mills said the President lashed out regarding the protests over George Floyd's death taking place across the county.

"He told us we need to arrest people, we need to prosecute people and put them in jail for ten years.He told us we need to dominate the streets. He told us we need to dominate the towns and cities and we need to dominate the people," said Governor Mills.

President Trump is reportedly set to visit Puritan Medical Supplies on Friday, although we're not sure if it's the Guilford or Pittsfield location.

Governor Mills is concerned about his presence and the words and tone he used during this morning's call.

"Words have power, and none are more powerful than the words of the President of the United States. Instead of hearing the cries of injustice from concerned Americans, instead of offering a path forward for meaningful change, and instead of working with the Governors to try to root out any bad actors who might be using this unrest to pillage communities that they do not belong to. The President instead lashed out in anger at everybody with no empathy for those who are calling out injustice," said Governor Mills.

The Governor added she expects the President to make his own choice whether or not he visits Maine this week.