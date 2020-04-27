Governor Mills says that an extension of stay-at-home order is likely

Maine's stay-at-home order will likely be extended, the state's governor said Monday before imploring residents to continue to respect the order, which she said has been effective.

Maine, like New Hampshire and Vermont, has had far fewer cases of coronavirus than southern New England states. Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, issued a stay-at-home order on March 31, and it is due to expire on Thursday.

Mills said the state is moving toward a phased-in reopening of its economy, but it’s likely still too soon.

“I know that for so many of you, these last few weeks have been extraordinarily tough,” Mills said. “Our efforts to beat this efforts are working, so hold on.”

Mills said she would issue a decision, and more details about a reopening plan, on Tuesday. She said priority for reopening would be given to businesses that can take steps to minimize spread of the virus.