Governor Mills reveals her $239 million bond package proposal

An investment in Maine's future. That's what Governor Mills says her bond package will tackle.

"Through targeted, reasonable investments that will strength the economy and develop a strong, skilled workforce and support a clean energy environment and fix our aging infrastructure."

Mills says the first pillar of the bond package invests $50 million in economic development including $30 million for broadband and highspeed internet infrastructure which she says would help the estimated 83,000 homes that do not have access to broadband.

"As a result, Maine's families and small businesses that want to move here have been left to grapple with no internet or slow internet which both present a serious barrier to success."

Mills believes things like better internet capabilities and improving access to affordable, quality childcare would attract and keep younger residents in state.

the package also includes $105 million in transportation funding.

"Transportation is sometimes hidden in plain sight. You don't think about. You use it every day. It makes your day safe. It supports the economy. It makes your quality of life better. But, as long as it's up to snuff, you don't think about it. And, so, when they're voting for a bond like that, they're voting for all those things," said Bruce Van Note, MaineDOT Commissioner.

If approved by lawmakers, bonds totaling $190 million would go to voters this November.