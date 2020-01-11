Governor Mills releases statement on the passing of Galen Cole

Governor Janet Mills released the following statement in honor of Bangor veteran and Purple Heart recipient Galen Cole who passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday, January 9, 2020:

"After his valiant service in World War II, where he earned a Purple Heart for his bravery in defending his fellow soldiers and our country, Galen Cole dedicated his life to public service in Maine. Galen's contributions to our state are immeasurable, not only as Bangor's Mayor, but as a business owner, as founder of the Cole Land Transportation Museum, and, most importantly, as a life-long champion for Maine's veterans, particularly through his walking stick recognition program. On behalf of the people of Maine, I express my deepest gratitude for Galen's service to our state and nation and offer my condolences to his loved ones, fellow veterans, and the people of Bangor as they grieve and honor his memory."

