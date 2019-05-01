Governor Mills puts forth bill to expand abortion access

There was a big turnout Wednesday at the State House with people weighing in on a bill from Governor Mills aimed at expanding abortion access.

Mills' bill is sponsored by Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport.

"We really seek to make sure by doing this, that more women, especially in rural Maine, have access to a safe abortion," said Gideon.

The bill would allow physicians assistants, nurse midwives, and most nurse practitioners to perform an abortion.

Current law restricts it to physicians only.

"It's incredibly important that women are able to make choices, make them in consultation with the health care provider that they work with, that they trust, that they have a relationship with, and that they then have access to the care they need," said Gideon. "It's really a fundamental and foundational right that women are threatened by not having today."

Gideon says there are currently three public health clinics in Maine where abortions are performed.

"I think what we would say is however you feel about abortion, when a woman's made a decision to end a pregnancy, it's really important to her to go to someone she trusts for that care," said Nicole Clegg, Vice President of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Opponents of the bill say they worry about how this would affect women's health.

"I think it puts women's health at jeopardy," said Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn. "The advocates say they want safe abortions. This is not a step towards safety. It is a step away from safety."

"I think it definitely creates a safety issue because not only are they not trained specifically and thoroughly in abortion procedures, but they also don't have as extensive knowledge of the complications that could result," said Abigail Young, New England Regional Coordinator for Students for Life of America.

The bill faces a vote in committee before it heads to the House and Senate.