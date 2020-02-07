Governor Mills orders all state offices closed due to the weather

With snow and freezing rain creating dangerous travel conditions, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed today, Friday, February 7.

“Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are taking their toll on our roadways this morning, creating hazardous driving conditions that are expected to remain throughout the day,” said Governor Mills. “I have directed all State offices closed, and I urge Maine people to exercise extreme caution if they must be on the roads and to give our road crews and first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”

Governor Mills is now in Washington for a winter meeting.