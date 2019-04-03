Governor Mills orders flags to half staff to honor Maine State Police Trooper

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills directed flags be flown at half-staff "immediately" to honor the Maine State Police Trooper who was struck and killed on I-95 in Hampden Wednesday morning.
The trooper was responding to a disabled vehicle when the accident happened.
Governor Mills also directed flags be lowered on the day of the funeral service for the trooper.
The trooper was taken to a Bangor hospital where he died.
Police say more information is expected at a news conference at the State Police Barracks in Bangor at 3 p.m.
We're told Governor Mills would issue another statement after the conference.