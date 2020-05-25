Governor Mills orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen service members

Governor Mills has ordered flags lowered on this Memorial Day in honor of service members who gave their lives in defense of Maine and the nation.

Flags were already at half-staff from this weekend, to remember those who lost their lives to covid-19.

More than one and a half million confirmed cases in the u-s according to Johns Hopkins University.

Flags will remain at half-staff until noon on Monday to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.

See Mills' full statement below:

“COVID-19 has taken the lives of seventy-five Maine people. They were parents, grandparents, friends, neighbors, and loved ones; they were members of our Maine family, and they are missed every day. Today, our State continues to do all we can to fight the ravages of this silent deadly virus, but let us also pause to remember those we have lost. I hope all Maine people will join me in not only offering our deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and communities, but also in recommitting ourselves to doing everything we can as individuals and as a state to save others.

“As we mourn the lives lost, we recognize that this Monday also marks an important day of remembrance of those brave servicemen and women who perished in service to our nation and the families and loved ones they left behind. Although this Memorial Day will be different from those past, what is not different is our unwavering gratitude for those who have faithfully served our state and nation in the Armed Forces and who gave, as President Lincoln said, ‘the last full measure of devotion’. On this Memorial Day, and every day, let us express our deepest gratitude to them, their families, and those still serving every day to keep us safe.”